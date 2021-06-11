CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is hospitalized with gunshot wounds he received Thursday night at a home in west Champaign.
Just before 10 p.m., a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the back and lower half of the body showed up in a personal vehicle at Fire Station 3, 702 W. Bradley Ave. Firefighters quickly assessed him and arranged for an ambulance to get him to the hospital, where he was operated on and is listed in stable condition.
Police learned that the man and others were in a front yard in the 1200 block of West Bradley Avenue, which is just about halfway between Mattis and Prospect avenues, when a car drove by and an unidentified person opened fire.
The victim was hit three times and two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.
A person at the residence put the victim in a car to head to the hospital, but because of the seriousness of the injuries decided to stop at the fire station.
Police found 16 bullet casings at the scene, three of which were determined to have come from a rifle.
On Sunday, about 3:45 a.m., police were called to that same block for shots fired and found 15 casings and one live round but no one apparently injured.
There is limited information about the shooter or shooters and no arrests have been made. Residents or businesses who might have video surveillance are asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
This is the second time in a week that a shooting victim has shown up at the Bradley Avenue fire station after having been shot in west Champaign.
About 10 a.m. Tuesday, a man who was shot in the 900 block of West Bradley — also hit in the lower half of the body — was driven to the station by a woman who was with him, then taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The Thursday night shooting brings to at least 113 the number of confirmed reports of shots fired in the city this year.