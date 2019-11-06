CISSNA PARK — A 28-year-old Cissna Park man died Tuesday night after his car hit the rear of a grain wagon being pulled by a tractor in Iroquois County.
Illinois State Police at Ashkum said Kevin T. Hansen was pronounced dead at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
The accident occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Illinois 49, near County Road 979 N, a few miles north of Cissna Park, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Hansen was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala when his car rear-ended one of two loaded grain wagons being pulled by a tractor driven by Fred H. Hurliman, 63, of Onarga.
Hurliman was turning into his farm property when the crash happened, police said. He was taken to Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.