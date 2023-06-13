Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — A vehicle fleeing from police crashed into an SUV on Tuesday in west Champaign, sending two people to an area hospital and closing a portion of Green Street in both directions at McKinley Avenue.
Champaign police officers were patrolling in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard at 3:07 p.m. when they identified a stolen vehicle being driven in the area, Lt. Aaron Lack said. With officers observing, three passengers exited the vehicle in the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue. Three juveniles were detained by officers as the vehicle fled the area.
The vehicle later passed a squad car at a high rate of speed headed south on McKinley. At Green Street, it collided with the SUV, causing it to overturn.
The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot.
Two of the three occupants of the overturned SUV sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.
This is a developing story.