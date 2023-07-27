RANKIN — The deceased driver of the car involved in a June 27 accident that also claimed the lives of two Paxton teens has been identified as Moises Concepcion-Roman, 43, of Rantoul.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Thursday that the driver of the car, a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen, was forensically identified.
The accident occurred on Illinois 49 at 3550 North Road near Rankin, and also claimed the lives of Joseph Stallone, 19, and his girlfriend, Keegynn Martinek, 17, who were in a Jeep that was T-boned by the Camry.
Autopsies have been completed, and results are pending, McFadden said.
State police investigating the accident said at 7:23 p.m. June 27, the Camry was eastbound on Vermilion County Road 3550 North near Illinois 49 when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit the Jeep on the driver’s side. The Camry had been reported stolen in Rantoul.
Rantoul police had begun pursuing the Camry just before the accident after it was spotted about 7:10 p.m. near the intersection of Maplewood and Cheryl drives, but out of concern for safety, the officer stopped pursing the car near the intersection of Champaign County roads 1900 East and 3100 North, authorities said.
The driver of the Camry was said to have been driving at about 100 mph and ignoring the squad car’s lights and sirens.
Ms. Martinek’s father, Paul, said his daughter and Mr. Stallone were returning home from the Indianapolis Zoo and that the accident broke the Jeep in two.
Mr. Stallone worked in Paul Martinek’s business as an automotive detailer. He graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 2022, and Ms. Martinek would have started her senior year at PBL this fall. The two teens had dated for three years.