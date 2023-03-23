URBANA — A man who drove a car from which two associates shot a person on Interstate 74 a year ago has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Although prosecutors agreed that Aaron Young was not a shooter, the 23-year-old Champaign man was charged with attempted murder and in February pleaded guilty to that, admitting that he was accountable for the actions of two other men who allegedly shot at a car on March 26, 2022, hitting the driver at least three times.
The wounded man then crashed the car in the median, resulting in serious injuries to his female passenger, who sustained a broken spine, lower back fracture and a compressed lung, among other injuries.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. that Saturday near the Neil Street interchange not long after the victim had left the Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road, C, with Young following.
Young, who last lived in the 3600 block of Boulder Ridge and had no prior convictions, told police he did not have a gun and was not aware that his passengers had guns or intended to shoot anyone that night.
Nonetheless, because a gun was used in the crime, Young faced a minimum of 21 years in prison and a maximum of 45, to be served at 85 percent.
To aggravate Young’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Rosenbaum the details of another crime Young had been charged with that the prosecutor agreed to dismiss in return for his guilty plea in the I-74 shooting.
On March 1, 2021, Umlah said, Young allegedly battered the mother of his child at their shared Boulder Ridge address, hitting her in the face, dragging her down stairs and pulling a braid from her head. She was able to get away from him and into a car to flee. As she drove off, she heard shots being fired and saw Young waving a gun.
Shortly after, Young was stopped in a vehicle driven by his cousin not far from where the battery occurred and admitted to police immediately that a loaded 9 mm gun, just over an ounce of methamphetamine and less than a gram of cocaine they found all belonged to him.
Young’s admission to the battery and possession of the drugs and gun were part of a theme that his attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, hammered on throughout the sentencing hearing, painting Young as a cooperative person who owned up to his mistakes.
Almost two dozen of Young’s family members, ranging in age from infant to elderly, were there to support their loved one.
Piraino called three of them to testify that the incident on I-74 was completely out of character for him. They described him as a loving son, grandson and father to his own child who had managed to stay on the right track for most of his life.
Arguing for the minimum 21 years, Piraino said Young had been honest with him from the start, was willing to own up to his mistakes, and repeatedly urged him to check on the shooting victims.
Young’s admission, Piraino argued, was “huge mitigation. He took accountability for his actions.”
And Piraino said 21 years was more than enough to teach him a lesson.
But Umlah argued for 40 years, saying the fact that Young did not fire a gun did not diminish his responsibility for what the others did.
“If he hadn’t driven the shooters, this never would have happened,” said Umlah, who reminded the judge that Young was out on bond in the drug and gun case at the time of the I-74 shooting.
“His actions showed no regard for the safety of the community, for innocent bystanders,” said Umlah.
Given a chance to speak to the judge, Young expressed remorse for what he had done to the victims and the pain he has caused his own family.
“I had no knowledge” of what co-defendants Elijah Smith, 22, and Divontae Bailey, 21, intended to do, he said. “Words cannot express my sorrow for the victims.”
He asked the judge to impose a sentence that would allow him some hand in raising his 2-year-old child.
Rosenbaum said there was plenty to mitigate Young’s sentence but said he was required to consider deterrence.
“You may be a good son, father and neighbor but there may be a side of you they haven’t seen. You carry guns,” said Rosenbaum. “You’re not the one who shot but you drove and allowed them to do that.”
Young will have to serve at least 19½ years but was given credit for 346 days already served.
Neither Smith nor Bailey have been tried yet. Judge Roger Webber is scheduled to consider a motion Friday to join their two cases for prosecution.