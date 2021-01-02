SAVOY — A Champaign woman remained jailed Saturday on a number of charges stemming from her allegedly driving under the influence in a secure area of Willard Airport in Savoy.
Heidi N. Burns, 37, of the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Friday by a University of Illinois police officer at a gas station on Dunlap Avenue in Savoy.
UI police Lt. Joe McCullough said officers were called to the airport just after 2 a.m. because members of the crash-rescue service saw a car on the apron ramming into a gate on the west side of the terminal in an attempt to get out of the locked area around the taxiways and runways.
Five minutes later, an officer en route to the airport passed a car matching the description of the one given with its hazard lights on heading north. He pulled in behind it at the Circle K on Calvin Street.
McCullough said the officer identified the driver as Burns, who was found to have three pills of suspected Ecstasy and a small amount of cannabis in her purse and both open and unopened alcohol in the car.
McCullough said she smelled of alcohol and said she had been drinking at a party earlier in the evening.
McCullough said security video showed the car repeatedly hitting an automatic gate before it gave way so that the car could leave the airport property.
He said officers later found the spot on the north side of the airport where the car had apparently initially breached the fence just beyond a dead end at Mattis Avenue extended on the south side of Old Church Road.
McCullough said Burns was taken to the hospital but refused chemical testing. She was medically cleared and taken to jail.
Judge Sam Limentato set her bond Saturday at $75,000. She is expected to be formally charged Monday with DUI and criminal damage to state-supported property.
UI police had also issued her citations for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol.
McCullough said Saturday he did not yet have an estimate of the damage to the fence and the gate at the airport.