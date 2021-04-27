URBANA — A teen girl crossing a busy street Monday in downtown Urbana was hit by a passing pickup truck but not seriously injured.
Urbana police Lt. Cory Koker said although the pedestrian appeared to be at fault, the driver who hit her was arrested on outstanding traffic warrants.
Koker said about 2:35 p.m., the 13-year-old girl was crossing Vine Street from east to west at Elm Street, near the federal courthouse, but was not in a crosswalk. A southbound car in the left lane of Vine nearer the median had stopped to let her pass, even though there is no traffic signal, but the driver of a southbound pickup in the right lane did not see her and struck her.
Koker said preliminary investigation revealed that the teen was at fault, but pickup driver Michael Key, 64, of Urbana was arrested on warrants in two cases.
He had pleaded guilty in late March to driving under revocation last July and was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday morning. He was also wanted in a second case for allegedly driving with a revoked license on March 10.
He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and was told to be back Thursday.
Koker said the girl received a cut to her head and a scratched shoulder and was taken to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana for treatment.