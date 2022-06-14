URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted to police that he robbed his neighbor Sunday during a crack-cocaine binge is in the Champaign County Jail.
Orvelle Jones, 51, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Healey Street, was arraigned Monday on Class X felony charges of home invasion and armed robbery in connection with his arrest Sunday night.
A Champaign police report said that a female neighbor of Jones called police about 9:40 p.m. to say that he had allegedly forced his way into her apartment while armed with a knife and demanded money.
The woman, who said she had frequently been in Jones’ apartment, was sleeping in her bedroom when he knocked and she opened the door. She reported he grabbed her by the neck and held on to her as he searched the living room and bedroom for cash and knocked her bedroom television down.
She ultimately gave him $60 and he left.
Jones called police not long after and told them to come get him at Beardsley Park. He said he had thrown a pocketknife away in the park, which police recovered, and that he was on a multi-day crack-cocaine binge.
He told police he was feeling suicidal and wanted to do enough crack “to blow my heart up.” He admitted he needed money to buy the drugs and pushed his way into his neighbor’s apartment to get it, showing her the knife.
Court records show he had a previous conviction for criminal sexual conduct from 1994 and subsequent convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.
Judge Jason Bohm set Jones’ bond at $200,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman. If convicted of either charge, Jones faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.