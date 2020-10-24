URBANA — There was a time in Melvin Miller Jr.’s life when he’d wake up every day feeling sick and thinking about two things:
Where was he going to get drugs, and how was he going to get money for drugs.
He has happily put those days behind him.
“I don’t do that anymore,” said the 49-year-old Champaign man.
Miller said he’s been drug-free for more than a year thanks to the Champaign County Drug Court program.
“Drug court actually saved my life,” he said.
Miller will be one of 13 people graduating Monday from the rigorous program that manages drug-abuse cases with supervision, testing and treatment with a goal of turning around lives.
Miller wound up in drug court after being jailed on a burglary charge last year, which makes Jan 28, 2019, the first day of his new, sober life, he said.
Miller said his significant other, Rhonda Dore, will be graduating from the program along with him on Monday.
They used to do drugs together, he said, and because of that, they had to live separately for a time while completing the program.
A native of Chicago and a father of three, Miller said he began using heroin in the 1990s and ended up in Champaign-Urbana when he was released from a work-release facility in Urbana in 1998. Life for him used to be alternating periods of drug use and trips to prison.
Had he not gotten into the drug-court program, he said, he’d likely have continued with more drug use and gone back to prison again.
Instead, Miller now has a full-time job he likes as a third-shift trainer at the Plastic Container Corp. plant in northeast Urbana, he said.
At first it was hard getting used to holding a job and going to work every day, he recalled. Not that he didn’t have jobs before, he said, but this job has been the first one he’s held sober.
He’s used to the routine now: Start work at 11 p.m. Get off at 8 a.m. Come home, shower, rest and, for recreation, watch Westerns and two favorite old TV shows, “Highway to Heaven” and “Little House on the Prairie.”
Watching Westerns and those shows makes him feel good, he said, because “Highway to Heaven” is about God and helping people and “Little House on the Prairie” and Westerns are about a time when life was different.
“I guess it was back in them days, it was free open land, and you was just free,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about too much but how to feed your family.”
Miller said drug court has humbled him. And the classes weren’t as tough as he thought they’d be.
Some people say drug court is a set-up, he said, but he can tell you it’s not.
“Drug court is real good,” he said. “I wish they had it way back when I started catching cases. I would have probably been a better person.”
To graduate from the drug-court program, participants need to go through frequent drug screenings, maintain sobriety for a year, complete drug treatment through Rosecrance, find a doctor, become stable in their housing and either hold a job, enroll in school or do some type of volunteer work, “depending on the stage of life they’re in,” said Zachary Dawkins, the program’s coordinator.
Even after graduation, participants are subject to a random drug test once a month, he said.
The drug-court program usually has two graduating classes a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
Because of the pandemic, the spring graduation this year was canceled, Dawkins said. Attendance will be limited for the graduation ceremony Monday, but it can be watched remotely on Zoom.