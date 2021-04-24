URBANA — Jaclyn Stucker reached the point where drugs, or the pursuit thereof, was her entire focus.
“It was very out of control. It ... consumed my whole life. I didn’t want to be around my friends and family because all I wanted to do was get high,” Stucker said.
Having successfully completed the Champaign County Drug Court program, Stucker’s dream is to become a substance-abuse counselor.
She and six others will graduate from the program Monday at the Champaign County Courthouse.
Zachary Dawkins, Champaign County problem-solving coordinator, said Stucker, like all of those who will graduate Monday, has had “her bumps and bruises along the way.”
“I think she’s shown incredible perseverance,” Dawkins said. “She’s been an ideal client in terms of what she’s been able to accomplish. Once she turned the corner ... and decided” she was going to focus on beating her addiction, she did well.
Stucker said she “was a bad crack cocaine and methamphetamine user.”
She was sentenced to the drug court program after arrests for burglary and aggravated battery and said she was looking at up to 10 years in prison otherwise.
She said her cravings for drugs have gone.
“I know my triggers and limitations on things. I call my sponsor in the Champaign area,” she said.
Stucker, who was homeless, was aided in her journey by the Women in Need recovery program, which she called “wonderful.”
During her nearly two years in drug court, she stayed eight months at a Women in Need house, then spent six months in an independent-living program.
She now has a housing voucher and is living in Urbana.
Her new life includes a job at Dollar Tree on Philo Road. She is also a student in the University of Illinois’ Odyssey Project, which she said covers art history, U.S. history, literature and philosophy, and has completed a forklift-operator course at Parkland College.
Stucker continues to participate in activities with the Women in Need program. She sees her sponsor once a week and talks to her almost every day.
Because she feels like the community has helped her, Stucker said she wants to give back.
“My history with crime, I feel like I’ve taken a lot from the community,” she said.
Raised in Danville, the 41-year-old Stucker wound up in foster care and “the DCFS system.”
She said she spent “a lot of time in group homes and detention centers and foster homes.”
She said she also spent time in mental institutions.
Dawkins said Stucker has done “a phenomenal job. I know the entire team is proud of all the graduates.”
To graduate, an individual must have been sober for at least one year.
Stucker said she has been clean for 18 months. She entered the program in July 2019.
Dawkins said the average person takes about two years to get through the drug-court program.
“It’s a revolving door,” Dawkins said. “There are people who don’t make it and leave, and then we are constantly taking on new clients.”
The soon-to-be graduate has a new life and plans to hold onto it.
“I don’t ever want to go back to that life,” Stucker said. “I don’t wish that lifestyle on anybody.”