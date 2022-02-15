URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she drove drunk with two small children in her vehicle last year has been sentenced to drug court probation.
Alecia A. Turner, 31, who last lived in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated driving under the influence and child endangerment before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who oversees drug court.
The intensive program is intended to give participants the tools to deal with their addictions, which hopefully keeps them crime-free.
Turner was stopped April 9 on eastbound Interstate 74 in Urbana after a trooper saw her swerving. She smelled of alcohol and cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.258, more than three times the limit under which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
The children were 2 months and 4 years old at the time of the stop. The older child was not properly restrained in the vehicle, according to a police report.
Rosenbaum sentenced Turner to 30 months in the drug-court program and 180 days in jail but explained to her that the jail time is held in remission and that he can impose it in increments if she doesn’t follow the rules of probation.
Court records show she had previous convictions for burglary, theft, forgery, driving under suspension and retail theft.