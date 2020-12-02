URBANA — Police seized three loaded guns from three 17-year-olds and arrested another man for allegedly selling heroin from his home Tuesday in Champaign.
Demario Johnson, 39, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Redwood Drive, was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
The three armed 17-year-old males, all high school seniors who came to his home in a car to pick someone up, have been charged with weapons offenses and ordered held in detention for their own safety and the safety of the public.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said the arrests of the four stemmed from a Street Crimes Task Force drug investigation that was going on at Johnson’s home Tuesday.
Griffet said officers were watching the house around 3:15 p.m. before serving a court-authorized search warrant when they saw a car pull up. A man came out of the house and got in it, so officers, thinking it was Johnson, followed the vehicle when it left.
The vehicle went to the Blue Star 2 convenience store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., and the person who came out of Johnson’s home got out of the vehicle and went in the store.
Officers approached the car, which had dark tinted windows, to talk to the other occupants. They refused to roll down the windows and the car drove off, going around the building on the east side. As the car made its way around the back of the building to exit back on to Bradley, there were two task force cars blocking the drive.
In the car, police found the three 17-year-old males, two of whom had guns on them. A third gun was found on the floorboard near one of them. Police seized a 9 mm, a .40-caliber and a .45-caliber handgun, Griffet said.
Police also found about 4 ounces of cannabis in the vehicle.
Meantime, police learned that the man who had gone into the store was Johnson’s son. He was not arrested. Griffet said it appeared he was just getting a ride to the store from the others in the car.
After arresting the teens, the officers went back to Johnson’s house to do the search and found 6.78 grams of heroin, $100 of pre-recorded buy money that police had given informants to buy drugs, and another $2,519 cash.
Griffet said police had been investigating Johnson for alleged drug sales for several months.
Court records show he has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, battery, aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and driving under revocation.
Judge Adam Dill set Johnson’s bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Jan. 5.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Judge Anna Benjamin ordered the 17-year-olds held until a status hearing Dec. 9.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz charged all three with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. Two of them had no prior adjudications, but a third, the driver, is currently on probation for unlawful use of weapons, Rietz said, for allegedly tossing a loaded gun from a vehicle as he was being pursued by police in March.
He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis after police found more than 2 ounces in his backpack. Rietz said he had more than $1,000 in $20 bills on him.
Rietz said she intended to seek to transfer his case to adult court since he will turn 18 later this month. His court-appointed attorney said he has a 2-month-old child.
Rietz told the judge that two of the 17-year-olds told police they felt they had to arm themselves for protection.
She said one of them said to officers, "The police don’t understand. Out here, you have to fight violence with violence."