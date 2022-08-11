URBANA — Charges alleging that a Champaign man was driving drunk when he hit several cars in April have been dismissed because the man had not been drinking, a prosecutor said.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said the charges stemmed from an April 21 incident in which nine parked vehicles along several blocks of State Street were hit.
The driver was taken to the hospital after the crashes.
Charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage were filed days after the crashes and the driver was arraigned in late May.
However, Lin said she has since learned that medical officials discovered in the course of treating the man after the crashes that he has a serious medical condition that was the likely underlying cause of him losing control, not alcohol or controlled substances.