RANTOUL — A fire at a Rantoul duplex has displaced a family temporarily.
A neighbor living in the 1000 block of Eastview Drive called Rantoul firefighters about 1:50 p.m. Thursday after seeing smoke and flames.
Capt. Chad Smith said the first firefighters there saw smoke and fire on the back of the structure, extending into the attic of the single-story residence.
The half of the duplex hardest hit sustained fire, smoke and water damage. The other half was unoccupied and suffered mostly smoke and water damage, said Smith, estimating damage at $50,000.
Smith said he and Assistant Chief Kevin Kaiser determined that the fire started on the outside of the duplex but they are still trying to figure out how and why.
The occupants, two adults and their children, were home when the fire started and got out safely. The duplex had smoke detectors, he said.
The Red Cross and the police department’s social services folks are helping the occupants to relocate.
Rantoul firefighters got help from Thomasboro and Gifford firefighters. Smith said the fire was knocked down quickly.