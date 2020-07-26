Less than a year into his retirement, Troy Daniels got news that no one wants to hear.
“I most probably have significant heart disease,” he said.
A doctor doing a hernia repair in June noticed what Daniels called a “slight problem” on a CT scan and ordered more tests.
“I was feeling pretty confident,” said Daniels, 56, after performing well on a stress test and having a stellar EKG.
That he’s a non-smoker, physically active and the right weight gave him renewed confidence. But there is a history of heart disease in his family and stress is a factor.
“Some may say I experienced a little of that for a while,” he deadpanned about his 34 years as a police officer. “There was a good decade where there was not near enough sleep, which is not good for the cardiovascular system, and my nutrition suffered.”
His cardiologist recommended he get a cardiac calcium-score screening scan, which measures plaque buildup in the arteries.
If the arteries are narrowed by plaque, the chance for a blood clot, and possibly a heart attack, increases.
“It’s cheap and it’s easy and will give us better guidance,” he said. “Within 24 hours, they called and said, ‘You have a very abnormal score and you need to get in right away.’”
More diagnostic tests showed significant damage to his left anterior descending artery, which pumps blood to the majority of the heart.
“My score was 440,” Daniels said of the calcification measure. “Two buddies got tested and their numbers were under 1.”
Daniels said he chose to share the news of his heart health because he wants people to know how valuable and easily accessible the cardiac calcium-score screening test is. It does not require a doctor’s order, he said.
“There is no other test a person would undergo that would not be invasive or cost lots of money,” said his wife, Kelly, who worked as an intensive-care and cardiac nurse for many years. “It’s a simple test, achievable financially. It’s been a savior.”
Daniels said he has had no symptoms such as shortness of breath, weakness or fatigue, that might have hinted at a heart problem.
“We still have to figure out how to handle this long-term: medicine, diet, exercise and monitoring. It’s not good to have that much calcium in the walls of the arteries,” he said. “Finding this out early will hopefully change the trajectory of this illness.”
Meanwhile, he’s planning more podcasts.
“I don’t plan on this slowing me down at all. I will keep going forward and have fun with it and enjoy every day and not take any day for granted.”