CHAMPAIGN — Two families are looking for alternate places to live temporarily after fire damaged their homes early Wednesday in west Champaign.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to the 500 block of South Duncan Road at 3:12 a.m. where the attached garage was filled with smoke from what he described as a small fire.
Firefighters are still trying to figure out what started the fire in the one-story home. There was a car and personal belongings in the single-vehicle garage. The two occupants found the smoke even though their smoke alarm did not sound, Smith said.
As firefighters were working at that house, they were summoned to another home just four blocks away in the 900 block of South Duncan.
A smoke detector sounded about 3:32 a.m., alerting the two residents to a fire in a bedroom.
Firefighters quickly put out that fire, which they determined was caused by improperly disposed smoking materials.
One of the occupants was in the room where the mattress caught fire, Smith said. Damage was contained to the bedroom, so the occupants should not be displaced too long, he said.
No one was hurt in either fire, Smith said.