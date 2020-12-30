URBANA — Police are looking for anyone who can shed light on a shoot-out early Wednesday in east Urbana that left several homes damaged by gunfire.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said police had not received any reports of anyone being injured but found several homes and at least one vehicle in the area of the 1600 block of Hunter Street that were damaged.
Calls started coming in to police at 12:16 a.m. about an armed person about a block away on Ivanhoe Way. As they headed in that direction, other callers were reporting shots fired and the possibility of two vehicles being involved.
Police located the shooting scene on Hunter Street, Smysor said.
“There were two different piles of casings, indicating two people in two vehicles shooting at each other,” Smysor said, adding at least 25 shots were fired. “We are still working on locating actual witnesses.”
The incident brings to 53 the number of confirmed shots fired cases in Urbana during 2020. That’s up from a total of 33 during 2019.
Police would appreciate information and/or video surveillance footage. Callers can contact the police department at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com.