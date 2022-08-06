URBANA — A St. Joseph man who admitted he had drugs and a gun in a car early this year has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
“Drugs and alcohol make me do impulsive stuff,” Kameron Farmer told a judge Thursday after that judge had heard evidence of Farmer firing a gun in a residential neighborhood, fleeing from police, crashing his truck and having drugs and a gun in his truck.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced Farmer, 26, to eight years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and five years for possession of cocaine, to be served at the same time. Webber agreed to recommend Farmer for drug treatment while in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum had agreed to dismiss other, more serious charges against Farmer when he pleaded guilty back in March.
But McCallum called two police officers to enlighten Webber on the allegations of the dismissed charges to assist him in reaching a sentence.
Champaign police Detective Lance Carpenter, a member of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, testified that about 2 a.m. Jan. 14, police were in pursuit of a pickup truck that had fled from North Clock Street after having fired several 9 mm bullets into an unoccupied sport utility vehicle.
The truck was going up to 80 mph in a 30-mph zone, Carpenter said, as it made its way south before crashing into a dead-end barricade on Champaign Street close to downtown.
Police found Farmer shortly after in an alley nearby with the keys to the crashed truck in his pocket.
In the truck, police found a loaded 9 mm gun, almost 13 grams of cocaine, about an ounce of cannabis, one 9 mm bullet, one 9 mm casing and partially consumed bottles of alcohol.
The casings and bullet in the truck had the same marks as casings found near the vehicle on North Clock Street, Carpenter said.
Carpenter also said that much cocaine was a “dealer amount.”
Police swabbed Farmer’s hands for gunshot residue, and the state crime lab later confirmed he had recently fired a gun.
McCallum also had Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Carlson testify about stopping Farmer, who was out on bond in the January case, on March 9 in St. Joseph for driving a car with expired license plates.
In the car with Farmer was his fiancee, 6-year-old child and a child’s backpack that contained about 80 grams of cocaine, two digital scales, about 11 grams of cannabis and 12 pills of methamphetamine, Carlson said.
Carlson said Farmer had also received tickets on July 13 for driving under suspension, driving recklessly and possessing cannabis.
Arguing for 10 years in prison, McCallum said Farmer’s behavior “cannot be tolerated” and that he had put many people at risk by shooting a gun in a residential neighborhood and driving fast through Champaign after drinking.
He urged the judge to send a “message to White kids that think emulating gangster lifestyles is cool.”
He argued that Farmer had received a substantial benefit when charges were reduced in his January case and the March case was dismissed when he pleaded guilty.
Farmer’s attorney, Baku Patel, offered no excuses for his client’s “poor choices made while under the influence” but asked the judge to consider that Farmer has two young children and a fiancee with whom he’s lived for 11 years, had obtained a full-time job while out on bond and had gotten substance-abuse counseling.
Court records show Farmer had a prior felony conviction for possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card and several misdemeanor convictions for driving under suspension, fleeing from police and criminal damage to property.