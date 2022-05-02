URBANA — A Savoy man who admitted to authorities that he stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from his employer has been criminally charged.
Brian J. Thomas, 23, of the 100 block of Sterling Court was arraigned last week on a single count of theft over $10,000.
The charge alleges that some time between early December and last week, he stole about $16,000 from Lids, a specialty hat store at Market Place Mall in Champaign, while employed there.
A Champaign police report said Thomas admitted to his employer that he created fraudulent returns and then took about $11,780 from the cash register, stole another 18 hats valued at $810, gave away 30 hats to customers for a loss of about $1,350, and gave unauthorized discounts to customers that amounted to a loss of about $2,300 to the business.
Thomas also admitted that he stole from a Lids store in Grapevine, Texas, by creating fraudulent returns and pocketing what amounted to about $4,600.
He told authorities he had a child with medical issues. When arrested April 26, he had about $940 cash on him.
The theft charge against Thomas is a Class 2 felony offense that carries penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. He was also wanted for driving under suspension in Vermilion and Champaign county traffic cases from 2020 and 2019 respectively.
After being arraigned April 27, Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Thomas to remain free on his own recognizance. He is due back in court June 7.