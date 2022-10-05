URBANA — A Savoy man who admitted stealing from his employer has been sentenced to first-offender probation but ordered to repay thousands of dollars.
Brian Thomas, 24, who listed an address in the 100 block of Sterling Court, pleaded guilty Monday to theft over $10,000 before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, admitting that he stole money from Lids, a specialty hat shop at Market Place Mall in Champaign, between Dec. 2, 2021, and April 26, 2022.
Thomas admitted creating fraudulent returns, then taking cash out of the register for himself.
The total amount of the fake returns was tallied at $11,778.93, the same amount he was ordered to repay as a condition of his probation.
He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.
Should Thomas successfully complete the terms of his probation, he will have no record of a conviction.