ST. JOSEPH
Six years ago, as Dan Davis lay on the floor of his home with his new hip dislocated, he wasn’t exactly fantasizing about a second career.
“I had just retired and was thinking about all the stuff I wanted to enjoy. That completely changed,” he said.
It was Nov. 4, 2014, and he had recently left a productive position at the University of Illinois as a construction-project coordinator.
Among his noteworthy contributions in that post was the upgrade of fluorescent lighting in 197 buildings on campus.
Prior to that job, he had been a campus electrician for nine years, bringing his total years of service to the state’s land-grant university to 25.
His retirement had been expedited by a 2012 fall from a ladder that “took out both my knees … and tore my hip out of its socket.”
In the two years that followed, his new hip dislocated three times, a jarring and painful experience that usually requires medical intervention.
“The St. Joseph-Stanton fire department came and helped me get into an ambulance,” he said. “I didn’t think much of it. I was just very appreciative.”
Something about that third pickup was the charm for Davis’ future.
Time to get movingHis physical trainer in St. Joseph let him know the fire protection district was looking for recruits, and not long after, on a flight to California to visit his daughter, he saw a passenger reading a book called “Encore Careers.”
Its message spoke to him: “More than likely, it will be something completely different, but will implement your skill sets,” said the man with a few. “When I got home, Susie (his trainer) told me of a meeting at the fire station. She said, ‘You should fill out an application, and if you don’t, I’ll fill it out for you.’ I did go up there, submitted my application and they accepted it.”
Then 55, well beyond the average age of a probationary firefighter, Davis started soaking up as much information as he could about the science and mechanics of firefighting.
“Nov. 4, 2017, three years to the night they were in my house rescuing me from my hip ejecting, I received my helmet shield,” Davis said proudly.
The red shield for the front of his helmet indicated that he had passed his nine-month probation and was ready to help put out and prevent fires.
Now approaching his third anniversary as a firefighter, the 61-year-old Davis is living testimony that age needn’t be an impediment to that which is challenging.
New starting line
The comeback from that 2012 accident was no cakewalk for Davis, a father of two and grandfather of two with another on the way.
When it happened, he was 53, two years away from his retirement goal. The hip replacement and subsequent dislocations left him discouraged.
“It was a real struggle. There are certainly challenges with pain medications. That was when the opioid crisis was in full swing,” he said. “It’s not a tap dance. It’s a balancing act. That definitely put me down.”
Unknowingly, that experience was preparing him for the emotional side of serving as a first responder.
“I can definitely relate to the people who need our help. There is strength in compassion,” he said.
When he made the decision to retire, he knew he wanted to continue to serve in a meaningful way. Having lived in St. Joseph since 1992, it made sense to him to give back to the community where he had raised his son and daughter.
He was also elected to the village’s board of trustees in 2019.
“Being able to serve my community and the district in both capacities is an earned honor. I spell it ‘honcore’ — honor and core beliefs,” he said of his “new starting line.”
“People are letting me and helping me provide this service,” he said. “The men and women at the fire department are allowing me to work with them. The citizens are helping me learn about small government.”
Day availability, experience
Being retired means that Davis is available to respond to calls for help during the day when most of his fellow volunteer firefighters are at their full-time jobs.
“I still respond to 2 a.m. calls. I have no preference,” he said. “That’s part of the oath, is that you respond without hesitation or discrimination.
“Sixty-five percent of our calls are medical and then rescues, such as an auto accident on I-74 or U.S. 150. Those require medical attention, along with extrication or traffic management,” he said.
Soon after passing his probationary period as a firefighter, Davis went to school to become a first-responder medic, the step before emergency medical technician, which precedes paramedic.
In his three years with St. Joseph-Stanton, Davis said he’s been fortunate that the district has paid for him to receive training at the UI Fire Service Institute. He’s completed almost 160 hours of classroom and field training to compensate for his lack of hands-on experience.
The institute “has been instrumental in me gaining experience,” he said. The fire protection district “has given me scholarship after scholarship because they saw the ambition level. They recognized what my goal was.”
Beyond the empathy he developed from knowing what it’s like to be the helpless person on the floor, Davis’ knowledge from his prior jobs has been beneficial to his colleagues.
“With his construction background, anything to do with entry on buildings” is in Davis’ wheelhouse, said fire Chief Josh Reese. “He’s into a lot of the electrical stuff.
“Having an older guy come on gives us a little different perspective,” added Reese, a firefighter for 18 years. He’s seen more things in the world.”
Assistant Chief Casey Buss, a second-generation St. Joseph-Stanton firefighter who grew up around the fire station, said Davis is a great teacher.
“With his construction and electrical background, if you are trying to explain something to somebody, he’s got the knowledge and right terminology to make that stuff come out,” Buss said of Davis’ way of explaining. “It’s like a light bulb going off over someone’s head.”
No age discrimination
Davis said the day he graduated from the fire service institute’s entry-level firefighting course was his birthday, and the battalion chief in charge of the program asked his 80 classmates to sing to him.
“At the end of it, somebody goes, ‘How old are you?’ And I said ‘58.’ There was a big hush,” he said. “Most of the people there were in their 20s and 30s. The battalion chief said ‘You’re never too old to start this.’”
Buss, 33, admitted that when Davis applied to join the department, he was skeptical that his classmate’s dad and first T-ball coach could handle the demands of the job.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh, boy. We’ve run some medical calls on him,’” he said.
But Davis’ work ethic blew away his younger colleague, a 15-year firefighter.
“He is extremely passionate,” Buss said.
Reese added that Davis has been an asset to the new fire station, opened a year ago.
The chief asked Davis to do the final walk-through with the builders and develop the punch list of items that might need attention.
Davis said he was most proud that Reese asked him to select the flagpole. He researched and learned that the pole should not exceed the height of the building.
“Instead of a bright shiny aluminum, I selected black bronze, the same color as the trim on the building,” he said. “I went with a 25-footer.”
He also chose a model with interior halyards to protect the hoisting mechanism from the elements or vandalism. The added bonus of that feature is that passersby hear the rustling of the flag, not its parts clanking against a pole, Davis said.
It’s that kind of insight that his colleagues appreciate.
Still, he’s not immune to razzing.
“They call me ‘Grandpa’ and ‘Old Man’ and ask ‘Are you allowed to drive at night?’ The continuous ribbing, the stuff that goes on to keep you sharp and light-hearted, especially when we do some of the most difficult responses,” he said. “It’s part of the therapy of dealing with what you’re faced with sometimes. It’s a tricky trade.”
Overwhelming gratitude
Davis loves having a newfound purpose that is not only interesting to him but also adds value to his community.
His favorite part of the job? “Helping people.”
His least-favorite part? “Loss. I’ve seen enough.”
He is just happy to do whatever the fire department wants and enjoys learning from his co-workers — and teaching them a thing or two.
“I do find myself providing or suggesting ideas on how to help process something or work through it,” he said. “I honestly think they listen to me and contemplate it. They give me a lot of energy. Their drive and desire and determination re-ignite that within myself.”
As for his hip, the last model the doctors installed was designed for a 35-year-old and is working fine.
“It’s much better,” he said, admitting he can get as tired as the next person on a fire call. “Jumping is really challenging, but in firefighting, there is a lot of crawling and climbing.”
Last year, Davis, who is unmarried but has a girlfriend, said he found he couldn’t stay away from the fire station.
“We had a series of public events, and October is fire-safety month. Last October, we did the Elite Learning Center, the Lutheran school and a program at the elementary school,” he said, rattling off events in which he participated. “And then there was the open house when the new station opened.
“In 2019, I was going full-steam and I was nominated as the firefighter of the year at our January meeting. At our annual holiday party, I was the recipient of the Russell L. Chism St. Joseph-Stanton Firefighter of the Year award,” he said, choking up. “It was just one of the things that happened, and you don’t even totally realize how you got there. Being recognized by my peers, I don’t care if I was 60 or 20, it still would have made the same impression on me.
“I am so thankful because retirement is difficult, especially for men. We get our value system through the work we do. Being accepted into the fire service family and culture is an intrepid territory.
“They will test your mettle every day. You have to have that tempered steel to cut it, no pun intended.”