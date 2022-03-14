DANVILLE — Robbery and burglary charges netted a former Danville man 12 years in prison Monday in Vermilion County Circuit Court.
Judge Derek Girton sentenced Eric Lang, 38, to three years for burglary, a class 2 felony, and nine years for one count of robbery of a victim over 60, a class 1 felony.
The sentences will be served consecutively. He pleaded guilty to both offenses.
Court documents said in the burglary, Lang took personal items from a deceased person’s home and confessed to the act after he was taken into custody.
The other charge against him was filed after Lang lured a custodian into a remote area of the Vermilion County jail last June, attacked him and stole his clothes, communication equipment and keys.
Lang then tried unsuccessfully to escape by impersonating an employee.
After serving his prison sentence, Lang must serve one year of mandatory supervised release.