DANVILLE — A Danville man involved in area theater has been sentenced to four years of sex-offender probation after admitting he molested a teen almost nine years ago.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said David Woodrow, 43, who listed an address on Country Club Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
In exchange for his admission that he had inappropriate sexual contact between August and September 2011 with a then-15-year-old boy, the state’s attorney’s office dismissed five other counts of the Class 2 felony alleging misconduct with the same victim on other dates in 2011 and 2012.
Woodrow was represented by Danville attorney Sandy Lawlyes.
Lacy said Woodrow was friends with the victim and his family, having gotten to know them through Danville Light Opera.
“There were times when he had the authority to take him out of school and on day trips,” Lacy said of Woodrow’s access to the child.
Woodrow also served as a volunteer with the North Ridge Middle School music program, where his wife works as a choral instructor, but he was never employed by the Danville school district. He was employed as a manager at The Beef House in Covington, Ind., but management there declined to comment Tuesday on if he still works there.
As a condition of his probation, Woodrow is not allowed to have contact with children under 18 unless another adult is present, Lacy said.
He will also have to get sex-offender treatment and register as a sex offender for life. He was ordered to spend two days in jail but given credit for time already served and to pay $2,514 in fines and costs.
Lacy said no other victims came forward to talk to Danville police or her office after Woodrow was charged in July 2018.
Woodrow had no prior criminal convictions.