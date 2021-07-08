DANVILLE — A former Georgetown man will spend at least the next 21 years in prison for molesting a child in summer 2019.
Jack A. Daniels, 61, pleaded guilty Thursday before Vermilion County Judge Mark Goodwin to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting that he placed his mouth on the sex organ of an 11-year-old child.
Goodwin sentenced him to 25 years. Under truth-in-sentencing laws, Daniels must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, which will make him more than 80 years old upon release.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Daniels confessed the crime to Georgetown police and was wanted in connection with the abuse of other children. She said those alleged crimes were considered as part of his plea in this case.
Upon release, Daniels will be on parole for three years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Lacy credited Capt. Ephriam Bolin of the Georgetown Police Department for securing the necessary evidence for a conviction.