FISHER — A hearing on a proposed receiver’s sale of a 40-unit Fisher mobile-home park will be held later this month.
U.S. District Court Judge Colin Sterling Bruce will hear the case set for Oct. 19 via video teleconference.
Ronald Shepherd, former owner of the mobile-home park, is defendant in the case.
The motion requests the court to approve the sale of the mobile home park, located at 31/2 Angela Drive in Fisher, for $111,369 back to Shepherd and Shepherd Mobile Estates LLC. The receiver has already collected $10,000 in earnest money.
Nick Shepherd, who runs the mobile home park, said his father, Ronald, has a suit against the receivership “concerning their handling of the park and whether they have the right to sell it or not.”
In a receivership, which is an alternative to a foreclosure proceeding or a bankruptcy hearing, court-appointed individuals are given custodial responsibility of a property.
Receivers are responsible as property manager and make all decisions regarding management and operations.
Often included is making improvements, completing construction and getting the property ready for sale.
Nick Shepherd said his father has filed a suit against the receivership concerning the handling of the park, which he estimates has been owned and operated by the family since 1970, “and whether (the receiver has) the right to sell it or not.”
Shepherd said the receiver was supposed to take over management of the park but has not done so, “so we’ve been doing it all along.”
“Right now, we’re in negotiations as far as what we have to do to pay them off to get them out of our lives,” Shepherd said.
He said the financial problems began “a few years back.”
His father, he said, had a loan that was refinanced with a California loan company.
Payment on the loan was automatically withdrawn from the Shepherd account, but Nick Shepherd said the loan company sold the loan without notifying the Shepherds and stopped taking out the payment.
“Their excuse was they didn’t have the capability,” Shepherd said.
“We got behind when we were doing refinancing and were doing remodeling on some of the mobile homes.”
Shepherd said the mobile home park is a mixture of homes owned by individuals or the Shepherds.
Like most landlords, the Shepherds have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There have been a lot of people not paying rent, and they know they can get away with it,” Shepherd said. “It’s kind of frustrating.”
The state has barred landlords from evicting tenants.
Shepherd said some tenants “are banking on (the eviction freeze) is going to be extended again or they can get away with a few months of free rent.”
He said the Shepherds have been encouraging tenants to set up a plan to pay back rent.
“I understand there have been a lot of people who have lost their jobs. We also have bills to pay, too.”
Fisher Mayor Mike Bayler said he has seen improvement at the mobile home park.
“I will give them credit,” he said of the Shepherds. “It’s been cleaned up quite a bit from what it was five years ago, but there’s still some eyesores out there. They try their best. People move out without notice and throw things out, and they have to pick up.”