CHAMPAIGN — A former faculty member at Parkland College is suing the school, claiming officials reduced her course load to the point where she was let go.
Cassandra Wolsic filed the 10-page suit Tuesday in Urbana federal court. The complaint said Wolsic started working at Parkland in 2009 and most recently was a part-time agriculture instructor.
Wolsic claims that starting in summer 2012, her bosses began to reduce her teaching credit hours for no reason. Wolsic also claims her pay was reduced, and courses she was qualified to teach were given to male instructors.
The suit said due to the loss in work, Wolsic lost her part-time union status, and she was fired in January 2015.
Wolsic is asking for a jury trial, and if successful, for a judge to force Parkland to reinstate her and give her the back pay she would have made.
Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart declined to comment on the suit.