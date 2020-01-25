URBANA — A former 11-year employee of the village of St. Joseph admitted Friday she stole tens of thousands of dollars from the village when she worked there.
Laura Boyd, 31, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to theft of government property and was ordered to repay the village $16,000 by Saturday and another $59,315 to an insurance carrier in the next two years.
Boyd was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of public service as a result of an agreement worked out between Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher and Boyd’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana.
Boyd was fired in late 2017. She had worked as a billing clerk for the village and when let go, was the sole employee responsible for processing sewer payments.
The full extent of her theft was uncovered after she was gone and likely exceeded the amount she was ordered to make as restitution, Fletcher said.
Boyd admitted that she pocketed cash payments, then made entries into the computer system to make it appear the accounts were paid. Fletcher said the village had “no external control” over the computerized billing system at the time the theft happened.
The Class 1 felony charge to which Boyd pleaded guilty said she stole the money between February 2011 and October 2017.
Patel was unable to say what he believed Boyd spent the money on.
Her only prior criminal conviction was for driving under the influence in 2010, Fletcher said.
The $16,000 she was ordered to repay immediately represented the village’s deductible, and Boyd assured the judge she could make that payment.
The $59,315 remaining is the amount insurance covered. The judgment order specifies that if she doesn’t pay that balance during the term of her probation, the insurer is free to sue her for repayment in civil court.
St. Joseph Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges was present to watch her former colleague plead guilty.
Fruhling-Voges said since the discovery of the theft, the village has put into place safeguards to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Those include having two employees as well as herself fully trained on the computer system and daily reconciliation of the sewage payment accounts.
In laying out the facts for Webber, Fletcher said that after Boyd was fired, cash receipts to the village “increased significantly.”