Allyssa Gustafson, 23, of Mattoon, formerly of Champaign, arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, on a single count of criminal sexual assault alleging that between March 1 and Aug. 30, she had sex with a 14-year-old male student at the Circle Academy in Urbana, where she was employed as a teacher's assistant.