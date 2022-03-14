SPRINGFIELD — A state employee charged last month with molesting a child now faces a charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a patient at the state-run Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.
The charges Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp filed against former Choate mental-health technician Charles W. Mills, 58, of Jonesboro allege that the sexual assault happened on March 19, 2020, against a woman who has a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give knowing consent.
Mills tendered his resignation, Department of Human Services spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said.
According to the Illinois comptroller’s database, he was paid $41,000 in 2021 despite spending the entire year on administrative leave while under investigation.
Four state agencies, including the Illinois Attorney General, Department of Human Services' Office of the Inspector General, Department of Children and Family Services and two divisions of the Illinois State Police were investigating Mills for the two alleged instances of sexual misconduct.
Mills continued to be paid despite those allegations, submitting his resignation in February only after he was arrested on the unrelated child-molestation charges. In that case, he faces four felonies for allegedly molesting a child younger than 13 years old.
The child-molestation allegations date to 2020 and were investigated by the Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation. The actions were not related to his state employment.
The allegations against Mills for his assault of a patient at Choate were investigated by Illinois State Police's Division of Internal Investigation.
An allegation of abuse or neglect made by a disabled person inside a state facility goes first to the DHS Office of the Inspector General. A preliminary investigation is conducted by that office and the facility’s security team.
Based on that investigation, a determination is made whether the allegation is credible, then whether the alleged infraction is administrative or criminal. If the inspector general determines the allegation is criminal in nature, the state police's Division of Internal Investigations is contacted to conduct a criminal probe.
It is unclear when the internal investigation into the sexual assault at Choate occurred and when the state police investigation began.
In an unrelated case, two top administrators at Choate face criminal charges for obstructing a state police investigation into abuse allegations at the facility.
Director Bryant Davis and Administrator Gary Goins were indicted in June 2021 on charges of official misconduct. Court documents filed in Goins’ case Monday stated that Goins, then the quality-assurance manager at Choate, accessed confidential investigative files and directed staff to speak to the victim before police did.
Both administrators remain on the payroll.