TILTON — A former Tilton police chief is scheduled to appear in Vermilion County Circuit Court on charges that he stole weapons that were stored in the Tilton police evidence locker in 2021.
A Vermilion County grand jury indicted David Cornett, 67, of Tilton in connection with the theft of the weapons between Jan. 1 and 31, 2021. Cornett was issued a notice to appear in court Monday.
He is charged with two counts of theft of property in custody of law enforcement, both Class 3 felonies, for allegedly taking unauthorized control of a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun and a Colt 45 semi-automatic pistol, and two counts of official misconduct, both Class 3 felonies, for the alleged theft of those two weapons for his own personal gain.
A fifth count, a Class A misdemeanor, alleges Cornett took unauthorized control of a 9 mm Luger cartridge.
Illinois State Police investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by the Illinois State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the case was handed over to the state office to avoid a conflict of interest.
Tilton Village President David Phillips said the case was handed over to state police for investigation, and village officials have no additional information.