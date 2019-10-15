URBANA — A man who allegedly used credit- and debit-card information stolen from customers of his roommate’s Champaign employer has been sentenced to probation.
Duy “Edward” Nguyen, 24, who listed an address in Chicago and formerly lived in the 600 block of West Main Street, Urbana, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of unlawful use of a credit card, three as Class 3 felonies and the others as Class 4 felonies.
As part of the plea agreement, charges that Nguyen was part of a “continuing financial crimes enterprise” were dismissed.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced Nguyen to 24 months of probation, 73 days in jail with credit for time served and 50 hours of public-service work.
In addition, Webber ordered Nguyen and a co-defendant, roommate Brian Hua, 23, to pay $5,966.54 in restitution to their victims.
Hua pleaded guilty in May 2018 to continuing a financial-crimes enterprise. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation, 50 hours of public-service work and restitution.
Hua had worked at the Walgreens at 2402 Village Green Place, where he had access to credit- and debit-card information from pharmacy customers.
In 2017, the two roommates used that information to make online purchases of a Macbook Air laptop computer, camera equipment, food and Uber rides.
After the two men had a falling out, Nguyen sent an anonymous text to one of the victims to report their illegal activity, including a photo printout of the woman’s internal Walgreens customer account.
Arrests were made after the woman reported it to police.