PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A timely tip from a reader on Reddit led to the arrest of an expelled University of Illinois student for threatening a mass shooting on the Urbana campus.
Jonathan A. Zheng, 22, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., was arrested Tuesday morning at his home by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on a preliminary charge of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.
The University of Illinois Police Department was first alerted to the post about 7:30 p.m. Monday by a Reddit user who was alarmed by it. Zheng allegedly used an anonymous username to write on the “UIUC” subreddit that he planned to “shoot up the school.”
The post, which has since been removed from Reddit, contained additional threatening content.
Analyzing digital evidence, UI police determined that the post originated in Pasco County, Fla., and coordinated with police in that jurisdiction.
Zheng reportedly told Pasco County deputies who came to his home that he wrote the post. He was booked into the Pasco County Jail early Tuesday.
UI police are exploring the possibility of federal charges against Zheng, who had been dismissed in 2022 from the UI for undisclosed reasons.
“There were a lot of moving parts to this investigation in a very quick time frame,” said UI police Chief Alice Cary. “For one thing, we had an observant community member who immediately reported alarming social-media content.
“Police investigators acted quickly to identify the person responsible, and law-enforcement cooperation extended beyond state lines,” Cary said. “Everyone involved recognized the seriousness of this threat and acted immediately to keep our campus community safe.”