URBANA — An expert in blood stain pattern analysis said Holly Cassano was repeatedly stabbed in the room where her body was found.
Illinois State Police state blood stain analyst Sgt. Dwayne Morris also testified Wednesday morning that her assailant was likely injured above the waist and left a trail of blood throughout her home.
Morris’ opinions as an expert came over the objection of attorneys for accused murderer Michael Henslick, 31, in the second day of testimony in his jury trial.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz led the veteran crime scene investigator and blood stain expert through several pictures taken in Miss Cassano’s home on DuPage Street in Mahomet on Nov. 2 and 3, 2009, asking for his interpretation of what the pools, trails and droplets of blood meant.
Starting in the bedroom where her body was found, Morris said the blood stains on her bed, the walls, the ceiling and the floor indicated she was likely stabbed on both the bed and the floor but he could not say with certainty where the attack began.
A trail of blood outside the hallway from her bedroom leading into the kitchen indicated a “replenishing” blood source as opposed to blood dripping from an object.
“An injured person was standing above the sink,” Morris opined.
A trail of blood led to the opposite end of the mobile home into a second bathroom near the front door.
However, crime scene investigators found no blood outside the home.
“No blood outside suggests something stopped the bloodletting before this person left this scene,” Morris testified.
During opening statements Tuesday, Rietz said Miss Cassano suffered from upwards of 60 stab wounds, some of them defensive.
The DNA from that blood was ultimately linked to Henslick, she told jurors
“You will hear him in his own words initially deny, then ultimately admit” that he killed her, she said.
Rietz said Henslick knew Miss Cassano and went to her house to visit late on the night of Nov. 1 or early in the morning of Nov. 2.
“She was kind to him. They talked. He fell asleep,” she said. “At some point, he got a knife from the kitchen and with rage and jealousy, stabbed her repeatedly and sexually assaulted her on the floor.”
One of Henslick’s attorneys, First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, said her client was not Miss Cassano’s killer.
“This case is not simple. Pay attention to the leads not followed. Pay attention to the evidence not tested. Pay attention to assumptions made by law enforcement,” Yanchus said.
Prosecutors plan to call 19 witnesses to build their case that Henslick fatally stabbed his former neighbor and classmate in an “exceptionally brutal and heinous manner indicative of wanton cruelty.”
If the eight women and four men judging Henslick decide that the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he killed Miss Cassano and did so in that manner, Henslick faces natural life behind bars.
Still to come Wednesday is testimony from the forensic pathologist who performed Miss Cassano‘s autopsy.