URBANA — Champaign police found a stolen gun after stopping a Champaign man for driving with an expired registration sticker.
Damarion Terrell, 21, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession of a stolen weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with his stop by Champaign police about 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bradley and Prospect avenues.
A Champaign police report said the officer stopped the car because it had an expired 2021 registration sticker.
Terrell was the only person in the car and told police he had no license or insurance and that the car belonged to a friend.
A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun between the center console and the driver’s seat.
The serial number on the gun revealed it had been reported stolen in Urbana.
Terrell, who does not have a firearm owner’s identification card, told police he bought it for $400 out of a parking lot to protect himself.
Court records show Terrell has a previous cannabis conviction from 2020 that precludes him from having a gun.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $75,000 and told him to return to court June 22.