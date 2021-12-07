DANVILLE — A minor fire Monday afternoon in the peak of a barn presented a challenge to Danville firefighters.
“The cause is officially undetermined and we will never really know,” how it started, said a mystified Don McMasters.
The Danville fire chief said the call to the barn in the 3100 block of East Main Street on the east edge of the city came from the homeowner at 2:38 p.m.
“The homeowner was sitting in the house up the hill and looked out the window and saw smoke. It could have been smoldering for some time,” said McMasters, who said the flames never got any higher than a couple of feet and that he could see them coming out the eaves of the barn when he arrived.
McMasters said the strange part was that the fire was in a high peak where there is no electricity “and no means for anyone to get up there and set a fire.”
“It could have been a bird carrying something in that was hot to build a nest,” he speculated.
Because of where the fire was, McMasters said his crew had to use an older, smaller aerial truck that is currently not in service. The department’s other aerial truck was too large to get inside.
Firefighters had to peel back a portion of the sheet-metal roofing to vent the flames and get them out.
He estimated the barn to be a century old and said it’s about 60 by 40 feet.
“It was probably 30 feet up to the peak,” he said of how high the firefighters had to get to put out the smoky fire.
McMasters said the fire was not that big but firefighters were on the scene about three hours because of the time it took to get the right equipment in there.
He estimated the value of the building, which is still standing, and its contents at $50,000 but said the damage amounted to about $15,000.