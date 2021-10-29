CHAMPAIGN — Terry von Thaden wants people to understand that her son did not provoke the violent act Sunday that has forever changed his life.
“Stop calling it road rage. That means there is an extended interaction, aggression, provocation. There was none of that here,” the mother of Liam Gasser said. “The car cut him off, he honked at it, the car got situated beside him and they shot him in the head.
“This is just extreme, ruthless violence by people who don’t regard human life.”
The Urbana woman said her 24-year-old jack-of-all-trades son was headed to Joann Fabric and Crafts on Town Center Boulevard on Sunday afternoon to buy foam for a Halloween costume in the style of the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”
At 1:13 p.m. on that sunny day, Champaign police Lt. Geoff Coon said, Gasser was in his Toyota Highlander headed north on Prospect Avenue south of Baytowne Drive when the suspect vehicle changed lanes, apparently cutting Gasser off.
“The victim honked and a verbal altercation occurred while they were stopped at the stoplight at Baytowne and Prospect,” Coon said. “The light changed and both vehicles headed north and the witness heard a popping sound just north of Baytowne and then the victim crashed into another vehicle near Town Center Boulevard and Prospect.”
Von Thaden said a nearby parking-lot camera captured grainy footage that seems to show that her son was looking forward when the bullet made contact with him.
“He has a spinal-cord injury, the worst one,” she said. “He’s going to be paralyzed the rest of his life. He will need 24/7 care the rest of his life. He can’t move his arms; he can’t move his legs; he can’t breathe on his own.
“I can have all the hope in the world, but there is no miracle,” said von Thaden, who also has a younger daughter.
Her husband and Liam’s father, Les Gasser, died in 2018.
On Thursday, Liam Gasser underwent surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana to have a tracheostomy and a feeding tube inserted for breathing and eating.
Von Thaden said she told her son Thursday what had happened Sunday.
The last thing he remembered, she said, was being at his Champaign home. They communicate by him blinking his eyes once for yes and twice for no.
“He has cognitive function. I know he is understanding what I’m saying,” she said.
A bartender, server and cook at Legends bar on campus, Gasser was getting an assist from his human-factors researcher mom to apply to graduate school to become a certified athletic trainer.
He had just graduated from the University of Illinois in December with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
Having a lifetime of experience overcoming physical challenges, Gasser was destined for his chosen field.
His mother said he was born with a condition in his leg that required nine operations before he was 12 to repair the bone. In middle school, he had to wear a bone fixator for 10 months that led to lymphedema in his leg, a swelling that has required him to have to wear a compression bandage for life.
An Eagle Scout, Gasser had a tumor on his thoracic spine in high school that was so debilitating he had to learn to walk again. He attended Urbana middle and high schools before the UI.
“With all of that, he was on the swim team, he played lacrosse, he did martial arts, he was a weightlifter,” his mom said. “He was just active and interested and overcame so much and now this happens to him. There is no overcoming this.”
Von Thaden said it’s ironic that there are cameras all over the UI campus but not one that’s working “on our busy shopping center on North Prospect.”
“This is unacceptable community violence. It is not road rage. It was not that interaction,” she said. “This young man’s life has been irrevocably ripped from him and he’s already had enough challenges and he’s fighting. I can see him in there and he’s fighting.
“It’s surreal. I’ve joined a group of parents in a club I don’t want to be in whose kids have been affected by violence,” she added.
Meantime, Coon is hopeful that someone in the community will come forward with information that can help the police find the shooter or shooters.
Coon said a witness recently told police that the suspect vehicle may be a black Chevrolet Equinox, but Coon said police are not certain of that.
“That came from one witness. We are trying to narrow down a year of the vehicle,” he said. “We do know our suspect vehicle was going north on Prospect and went west on Meijer Drive, but from there we have no additional location.”
Coon said despite the great amount of traffic, police have not received any fruitful tips directly or through Champaign County Crime Stoppers.
“That’s a little surprising based on the time of day and that it was a Sunday and it’s a well-traveled area,” he said.
Likewise, video surveillance from nearby businesses hasn’t helped much.
“We’re still checking video. We have not had a lot of success because a lot of those businesses are (set) far back from Prospect,” he said. “A lot of times, their cameras cover just their lots.”
Anyone with information can contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.