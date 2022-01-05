URBANA — Ten months after witnessing a man’s murder, Kevin Crossland decided it was time to tell police what he had seen.
What the now-54-year-old recovering drug addict told them was that Jamonte R. Hill was the young man who shot Gus Edwards several times on a west Champaign street, then left him there to die.
Crossland was the star witness in the prosecution’s case against the 27-year-old Hill, charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 3, 2017, fatal shooting of Mr. Edwards, 53, of Urbana.
Crossland admitted that his conscience got a poke when a picture appeared in The News-Gazette in June 2018 that showed him approaching Mr. Edwards on foot on Elm Street in Champaign just seconds before a car pulled up, its driver jumped out and shot Mr. Edwards repeatedly, and it took off seconds later.
Crossland said he was walking home from a convenience store and just happened upon Mr. Edwards, an acquaintance he knew from Champaign Central High School, on Elm just south of Beardsley Avenue. He was going to speak to him but didn’t have a chance because “a car pulled up, a guy jumped out and did what he did.”
Crossland, who watched the killing unfold from only a few yards away, said he immediately picked up his pace for home a few doors away on that stormy Thursday night.
“High. Scared. Didn’t want to be involved,” he said matter-of-factly about his reasons for not telling police right then. “It’s just my demeanor.”
Pressed by Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark to say what he was afraid of, Crossland replied: “Trouble. Period.”
Members of Mr. Edwards’ family watching the trial lowered their heads and shook them in dismay when they heard that.
He denied that his testifying had anything to do with an unresolved obstructing-justice case against him.
Crossland admitted that in 2017, he was using heroin “every day, all day” but has been clean since Jan. 11, 2020, and came to court to testify because he had been subpoenaed to do so.
He watched for the first time about two minutes’ worth of surveillance video taken from a Beardsley Avenue home that showed the swift and brutal shooting.
When a still photo from that video appeared in a June 2018 News-Gazette “cold case” story on Mr. Edwards’ death, Crossland said that was the first time he realized police had video that included him.
“It was pretty obvious it was me,” he said, so he agreed to talk to a detective the next day, telling him what he had seen and picking Hill out of a photo lineup. In court Tuesday, he also identified Hill as the shooter.
“It was the right thing to do,” he said. “They (police) saw me, so I couldn’t continue to say I didn’t” see anything.
Police who saw the video had identified Hill as a suspect shortly after the shooting but wanted other evidence from eyewitnesses to build a better case. Crossland gave them that.
“He walked up. They had a couple words. He shot him and that was it,” Crossland testified. “It wasn’t expected. Stuff happened so fast.”
Crossland said he did not know Hill by name but had seen him in his neighborhood other times before the fatal shooting.
A friend of Mr. Edwards also testified that he saw him being shot.
David Harper, 55, had just dropped Mr. Edwards off near the intersection of Elm and Beardsley. Harper, a recovering addict, said he and Mr. Edwards had been friends for about four years because of their addictions, having met at self-help meetings and at the TIMES Center.
“We were going to get some drugs to sell and use,” said Harper, adding he didn’t know who Mr. Edwards was dealing with but said it was not the first time they had gone to that neighborhood for drugs.
Mr. Harper circled the block waiting for his friend to score. As he came around a second time, headed south on Elm, he said he saw “Gus getting shot in the back.”
“There were four guys there. Gus falls. Three are standing over him and one is shooting him. He shoots him three times in the head,” said Harper, adding that he saw only one man with a gun but could not identify him.
He kept driving but immediately called the police and stayed to talk to them.
Mr. Edwards was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.
Police recovered five bullet casings, all of which came from the same gun, a state crime-lab analyst said.
Five days after the shooting, police obtained a search warrant for the car Mr. Hill was driving the night of the shooting. Inside, they found a soda can and a plastic straw, both of which had human DNA on them.
Illinois State Crime Lab scientist Kelly Maciejewski testified that she identified a DNA profile on both those items that was an “exact match” to Hill.
That profile, she testified, would be expected to occur in 1 in 47 nonillion — that’s 47 followed by 30 zeroes — unrelated people. The population of the Earth, she said, is 7.8 billion.
The trial continues today before Judge Roger Webber.