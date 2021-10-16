“We will never forget Chris or his legacy. But on the other side of loss is healing. ... We’re continuing to heal as a department, and we’re healing as a community,” interim Champaign police Chief Matt Henson said at a Friday ceremony honoring the department’s three officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, including Chris Oberheim.
Five months after Officer Oberheim was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance, his family and police partner, Jeff Creel, were presented with the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart awards in front of a massive American flag that hung from two fire engine ladders.
Hundreds of officers and community members were on hand at the police and fireman memorial in Champaign’s West Side Park.
“I know this community supports its police department, and I’ve never doubted that,” Henson said, “but it’s very encouraging to see that they’re here.”
ANTHONY ZILIS