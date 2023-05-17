CHAMPAIGN — In the two years since her police officer husband was slain on the job, Amber Oberheim and her four daughters have transformed their crippling grief into a foundation meant to help other police officers and their surviving family members.
“We have been doing behind-the-scenes work with officer wellness,” said the Monticello woman whose husband, Officer Christopher Oberheim, 44, died from a gunshot wound on May 19, 2021, while responding to a domestic-disturbance call at a north Champaign apartment complex.
His partner, now-retired Officer Jeff Creel, 52, was also shot but survived and was able to return fire, mortally wounding the man who killed Officer Oberheim.
Peacemaker Project 703, the charitable foundation whose name includes Officer Oberheim’s badge number, was up and running within months of his death and focusing on helping other officers.
“We had an officer who needed inpatient treatment and we were able to get him some help, fill in the gaps where there are service-coverage issues or programming not available,” Amber Oberheim said Tuesday. “In this last year, we’ve probably put out $75,000 for officer wellness. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
Oberheim spoke to The News-Gazette from Washington, D.C., where she and her four daughters and son-in-law were taking part in ceremonies for National Police Week, which began Thursday and wrapped up Tuesday. They’ve made the trip before.
“We’ve been able to meet Illinois survivors from this last year and have already created good friendships,” she said.
Last October, Peacemaker Project 703 teamed up with two other similar organizations, Project Never Broken and The Wounded Blue, to co-sponsor a Law Enforcement Survival Summit in Terre Haute, Ind. The event was aimed at providing support and resources to working law-enforcement officers on surviving the pressures of their work.
Locally, the foundation also co-sponsored a Law Enforcement Wellness Fair last June at the I Hotel in Champaign that was attended by about 115 police officers, most from Champaign and surrounding counties. Eleven providers were at the daylong event to interact with police representatives about what resources are available to help them keep mentally healthy. Oberheim was one of the speakers.
A nurse by training, Oberheim estimated that in the last two years she’s made anywhere from 30 to 40 speaking appearances to groups interested in her family’s journey and the work of Peacemaker Project 703. Many of those are fundraising events, but she particularly enjoys talking with police recruits who are in training.
One of the causes on the foundation’s radar is getting more therapy dogs in the hands of police officers, something her family did more than a year ago.
The Oberheims adopted Obie, a male Great Pyrenees, in December 2021 from the Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Fla. The program matches dogs that have been surrendered, then trained for 12 weeks by jail inmates, with first responders who adopt them.
The University of Illinois Police Department has obtained several of its working therapy dogs from that program.
“Obie’s been great,” she said. “We’ve been taking him to classrooms and departments. An officer will come and read the kids a book and answer questions about what it’s like to be a police officer. We’d like to officially start sponsoring officers to go to Paws and Stripes.”