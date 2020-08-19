URBANA — Shelly Taylor was a happy, healthy “foodie,” the “cool aunt” with a flair for storytelling who preferred walking to driving.
Grieving family members shared those memories about their lost loved one with a Champaign County judge Tuesday as she accepted the guilty plea of the man who accidentally killed her.
James Dickson, 25, of Tuscola, pleaded guilty to a petty offense of failure to exercise due care when a pedestrian is present in connection with the April 11, 2019, death of Miss Taylor and was fined.
Miss Taylor, of Urbana, was just weeks shy of her 50th birthday on that Thursday afternoon when she was hit by Dickson’s pickup as she crossed Main Street at Vine Street in downtown Urbana, just east of the courthouse.
Dickson was turning on to Main from Vine and did not see Miss Taylor in the crosswalk in time to avoid hitting her.
The accident happened at 3:47 p.m., and she died about two hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital, despite getting immediate help from people nearby.
John and Karen Taylor of Mattoon, their son, J.P. Taylor, and their niece, Jamie Eveland, all asked Judge Ronda Holliman to let them read their victim-impact statements aloud to her, even though Holliman basically had no hand in imposing the sentence on Dickson.
The resolution of the traffic ticket had been worked out by Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su and Dickson’s attorney, Mike McClellan.
Dickson had never been charged with anything more serious than the petty offense to which he pleaded guilty. He was fined $25 and ordered to pay another $228 in assessments.
However, Miss Taylor’s death was the subject of a civil lawsuit that was resolved in May, court records show.
Su said what happened was an accident.
“I reviewed it multiple times, watched all the video and looked at all the reports,” he said, adding there was nothing to suggest that Dickson was under the influence. “This was the appropriate charge for what occurred. I believe it was a just result.”
The elder Taylors, both 73, thanked the judge for listening to them as they spelled out the awful consequences of outliving their child, who worked from home for Blue Cross Blue Shield.
John Taylor said the 532 people who signed the guestbook at his daughter’s funeral were evidence that she “was well thought of and loved.”
“She could make me laugh,” John Taylor said of his only daughter, whom he had hoped could care for him and his wife as they aged and dealt with serious health issues.
Karen Taylor recalled fondly that her final visit with her daughter involved the two of them getting manicures and pedicures to celebrate Karen Taylor’s birthday.
“It was a lovely day. I took her home that evening never having any idea it was the last time we would hug and say, ‘Love ya’,” she said.
Both Holliman and McClellan thanked the family for sharing their thoughts in court and offered their sympathy. Dickson did not make any comments in court.
Holliman said the admonition to never take a loved one for granted should always apply.
“But now, more than ever during the pandemic, it rings very true in today’s world,” she said.