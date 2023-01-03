URBANA — Champaign County’s newest judge says he has ample work in spite of dozens of cases being removed from his docket in less than a month on the job.
Since Chad Beckett took office Dec. 5, several family-law attorneys in Champaign County have filed motions in at least 85 cases to have Beckett taken off their cases and a different judge assigned.
Because each requesting party gets one automatic judge substitution as a matter of right, the lawyers don’t have to say why they are requesting the change.
While such requests are made all the time and for a variety of reasons, such as a judge’s perceived fairness, it’s the number that have been filed en masse that is unusual.
Four Champaign lawyers who filed at least 70 of those requests to remove Beckett from their cases — Barbra Webber, Kristen Fischer, Stephanie Hall and Sami Anderson — did not return calls to The News-Gazette seeking illumination of their legal strategies.
Webber used to work in the same Urbana law firm as Beckett, which could account for her trying to avoid any possible conflicts.
Beckett maintains that the requests for another judge don’t bother him a bit.
“Each one of these attorneys have a responsibility to do what is best for their client. If that means subbing a judge, more power to them. I’ll be here,” Beckett said. “They get a free shot as of right. I bear no ill will to anyone for exercising their legal right.”
While the substitutions may not annoy the newly elected Democratic judge, they are creating extra work for his boss.
“It is the presiding judge’s sole authority to assign judges to a particular court,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum. “This frustrates that.”
So far, rather than shuffle the primary responsibilities of his 10 fellow judges to accommodate the apparent desires of the family-law bar, Rosenbaum has been spreading out the cases among all the judges.
“I am contemplating reaching out to judges from other counties as well,” he said.
Judicial assignments among Champaign County’s six elected circuit judges and five appointed associate judges do change from time to time, but that change is done when and how the presiding judge dictates.
Judges build expertise in certain areas of the law and tend to stick to what they know best for a long time. For instance, Rosenbaum, a former public defender before his appointment to the bench in 2016, has handled only felony cases for the last two years.
Rosenbaum assigned Beckett to hear the family-law cases that his defeated predecessor, Sam Limentato, handled for the two years he was on the bench. Limentato was appointed in 2020 when Judge Heidi Ladd retired. He then ran for the position as a Republican and was defeated by Beckett by 1,657 votes out of about 67,000 cast.
The man who sat in Rosenbaum’s seat before him is sympathetic to his successor.
“It’s a tough situation to be in. You can’t have a circuit judge with nothing to do,” said Tom Difanis, who retired in 2020 as presiding judge after 25 years on the bench.
Difanis said when he received the occasional motion to substitute a judge, he generally reassigned the cases equally.
“I would divide them up, but the numbers weren’t that great,” he said of the requests.
As for what the family-law attorneys are doing now to Beckett, Difanis said “it’s just not fair to the other judges.”
“You really don’t want your divorce heard in traffic court, or in Decatur or Sullivan,” he opined.
Meantime, Beckett is coordinating family-law cases, adoptions, weddings and probate cases. He also hears requests for emergency orders of protection two days a week and handles miscellaneous remedy cases like name changes and whatever else comes up.
“I have plenty to do. Judge Rosenbaum is doing a very good job of keeping us all busy,” Beckett said.