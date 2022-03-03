URBANA — The family of a Monticello woman killed in a two-vehicle collision in November spoke in court Wednesday about forgiveness, most notably for the woman who ran a stop sign, causing the death of their loved one.
“We forgive (defendant Caitlin Parker), and hope she finds peace,” said Sarah McDowell, the daughter-in-law of Natalie McDowell, a former Monticello school nurse and longtime youth group director.
They spoke of the physical and emotional pain suffered since the two-vehicle accident at Monticello and Staley roads, where Parker’s truck and trailer hit Mrs. McDowell’s SUV, resulting in her death.
But they also expressed disgust for what they felt was too light a sentence for Parker: a $200 fine and another $220 or so in court costs as a result of a plea agreement with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for the one offense charged, disobeying a stop sign.
Parker was also allowed to keep her driver’s license, with State’s Attorney Julia Rietz saying revocation is not allowed for that charge.
The plea agreement was accepted by Champaign County Judge Adam Dill after about an hourlong hearing.
“Allowing her to keep driving is an insult to my family,” said her daughter-in-law, Sarah McDowell, who was also seriously injured in the crash.
“We find this utterly insulting,” added Andrew McDowell, her husband and Mrs. McDowell’s son.
Brian McDowell, who lost his wife on that Saturday in Tolono Township, said she suffered 11 broken bones and all of her ribs on one side.
“This appears to be all the major bones on the left side of the body,” he said. “We do not know how long Natalie may have lived after impact. We can infer that survival for any period of time at all would have been excruciating.”
He also said it has affected his daily living, telling the judge he had looked forward to retirement, traveling and doing more volunteer work with his wife.
“All that was taken from me on November 6, 2021. I lost my wife, my companion, the mother of my children and my life partner,” he said. “I can reasonably expect to live alone for the rest of my life.”
Mrs. McDowell’s brother, Dr. Gregory Mauck, was pointed in his criticism of Parker.
“Natalie did not die in an accident. She was killed. She was killed by a reckless driver,” Mauck said, pointing out that Parker’s Dodge pickup truck and attached trailer weighed about four times that of his sister’s Ford SUV.
“We do not ask for vengeance and retribution against Caitlin Parker. We ask for proper punishment,” he said. “We ask for justice for Natalie. My sister deserves no less.”
After the hearing, Rietz said the situation “breaks my heart personally,” but that state law does not allow for a driver’s license to be revoked for this charge.
In correspondence with Brian McDowell, Rietz said reckless-driving charges would require proof that Parker acted purposefully and did so with a disregard of known danger.
Although there were three prior traffic offenses on Parker’s record, Rietz said there had been none since 2015.
Parker represented herself at the hearing. Through tears, she said, “I’m really sorry. I think about it every day.”
Reading his impact statement in the courtroom, Brian McDowell said he hopes “Ms. Parker has a long, healthy life.”
He reiterated that in talking to her outside those chambers after the hearing.
“I told her I meant what I wrote,” he said. “I wished her well, and hope she does not go through this again, because we don’t want to go through this again.”