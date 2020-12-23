FARMER CITY — A Farmer City man is one of two central Illinois residents who have been indicted in federal court in Peoria for fraud after they allegedly stole more than $2 million from the company they worked for as well as banks and customers.
Jeffrey Gibbs, 55, of Farmer City made his initial appearance in federal court, Peoria, this week. An initial trial date has been scheduled for March 15.
Gibbs was arrested Dec. 18. He was released following Monday’s hearing with conditions that include location monitoring. Also indicted was Kara M. Wilkey, 45, of Maroa. A summons was issued for her to make her initial appearance Jan. 12.
Mid Illinois Boats, Inc., doing business as Clinton Marine II, operated new and used boat dealerships in East Peoria and Weldon. The indictment alleges Gibbs and Wilkey, former employees of Clinton Marine II, operated a multifaceted fraud scheme that defrauded their employer, banks and the dealerships’ customers of more than $2 million. The pair allegedly spent the money on their own automobiles, vacations, credit cards, utilities and shopping.
The indictment alleges that from January 2014 to July 2019, Gibbs and Wilkey used their positions with Clinton Marine II, which included management of day-to-day operations, to carry out their fraud scheme. The fraud allegedly included obtaining loans on fictitious boats and on false transactions; taking out loans using forged signatures; selling boats on behalf of customers but not paying off the customers’ loan or remitting payment to the seller; and, collecting payment for taxes, titles and fees, but failing to pay those expenses.
The charges are the result of investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office; the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; and the Illinois Secretary of State.
If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for each count of wire fraud (nine counts) and mail fraud (two counts) is up to 20 years in prison; the maximum penalty for each count of bank fraud (four counts) is up to 30 years; and, each count of aggravated identity theft (three counts) carries a penalty of two years in prison and requires that at least two years must be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on any other count.
Gibbs was an unsuccessful candidate for DeWitt County Board in 2014. After the sudden death of board member Tom Pruser later that year, then-county board Chairwoman Sherrie Brown appointed Gibbs to fill that vacancy. Gibbs, however, declined the seat, citing his respect for Pruser. He asked instead that Brown appoint Pruser’s widow to the vacant seat.
Brown refused, and the seat remained open until the following election when Christy Pruser won the seat.