CHAMPAIGN — A federal judge ruled against a Champaign woman who had accused a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy of an intrusive pat-down search.
In a 44-page ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce ruled in favor of Deputy Cory Christensen, who conducted the search, and his colleague, Deputy Cody Floyd.
“There was nothing the court observed on the video that was invasive or would go beyond the necessary scope of a pat-down search for weapons,” Bruce wrote, referring to the body- camera footage of the search. “Rather, Christensen, during a lawful investigatory traffic stop, conducted (with Plaintiff’s consent) a carefully limited protective search of Plaintiff’s outer clothing in an attempt to discover weapons which might be used to assault him.”
He did not rule on alleged violations of state law in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Wylesha Ayres, so the case could be appealed or refiled in state court.
Ayres’ attorney, Shneur Nathan, did not respond to a request for comment.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman declined to comment.
The pat-down happened after Ayres was pulled over the evening of May 8, 2019, on Dobbins Drive in north Champaign.
After smelling marijuana and asking her to step out of her car, Christensen asks, “Do you mind if I just pat you down real quick? Is that OK?”
Ayres then puts her arms out for him to pat her down.
“Don’t touch my butt, please,” Ayres says in the video of the seven-second search.
{div style=”position: relative; overflow: hidden; padding-bottom: 56.25%;”}{iframe style=”position: absolute;” title=”VIDEO: Body-camera footage of pat-down of Wylesha Ayres, 5/8/2019 (short version)” src=”https://videos.news-gazette.com/players/d6SVtrKy-kJOLArTG.html” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”auto” width=”100%” height=”100%”}{/iframe}
“It was a standard, brief, outside-of-the-clothing search for weapons,” Bruce concluded. “Plaintiff, in a conclusory fashion, uses words like ‘grope’ and ‘fondle,’ but the court sees nothing on the video that would meet the definition of those words.”
He said that if Christensen’s fingers did touch Ayres’ butt, “it was incidental and lasted a fraction of a second as Christensen swept his hands along that area in the completion of his search.”
“It certainly was not an invasive or abusive violation of Plaintiff’s anal or genital area so as to make the search unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment,” Bruce wrote.
Nathan also argued that Ayres should have been searched by a female deputy, but Christensen testified that there were no women on duty that night.
Additionally, “Courts have held that there is no constitutional right to have a pat-down search performed by an officer of the same gender,” Bruce wrote.