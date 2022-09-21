URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he tried to lure a person he believed to be a minor into having sex with him a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.
Ozgur Kurt, 46, whose last known address was in the 2800 block of Alton Drive, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm for attempted enticement of a minor.According to court documents, Kurt engaged in sexually graphic online conversations with a person he believed was 15. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested him Sept. 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up the teen for a sexual encounter.
Kurt pleaded guilty to the crime in March and has been in custody since his arrest. Mihm also fined Kurt $5,000. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller.