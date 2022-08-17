URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a loaded gun in a car in that village last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Danny Bryant, 32, who lived in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Dec. 22, 2021, he had a loaded Ruger handgun.
U.S. marshals went to Bryant’s home to arrest him in connection with a Vermilion County shooting case. The marshals said they found him with the loaded gun in his pocket.
Because of previous convictions for aggravated battery and threatening a public official, Bryant is not allowed to possess weapons. He also had a juvenile adjudication for burglary and has a pending aggravated discharge of a firearm case in Vermilion County, court records show.
He was ordered to forfeit the revolver and ammunition to police and was given credit on his sentence for 240 days served.