URBANA — A man who admitted to illegally possessing a gun and running from a police officer has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison.
In return for Hakeem Harvey-Robinson’s guilty plea to the two crimes in one case, prosecutors dismissed several other charges against him.
Harvey-Robinson, 23, whose last known local address was on Ivanhoe Way in Urbana, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and resisting a peace officer, both of which stemmed from his arrest in Champaign on Feb. 25, 2021.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Rosenbaum that Champaign police Officer James Hobson saw Harvey-Robinson driving and, knowing that his license was suspended, made a traffic stop.
Harvey-Robinson got out of the vehicle and ran while holding a gun in his sweatshirt, ignoring orders from Hobson to stop.
When Hobson threatened to shoot him, Harvey-Robinson threw the gun down but kept running. Hobson had to jump a fence during the pursuit and punctured his hand doing so.
Police eventually caught Harvey-Robinson and recovered the gun, which had been stolen.
Harvey-Robinson had no firearm owner’s identification card, Reynolds said.
He was on probation for manufacture or delivery of cannabis at the time. That probation was terminated unsuccessfully as part of his plea agreement.
Other cases in which he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, obstructing justice, aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and traffic offenses were dismissed in return for his plea.
Besides the cannabis conviction, Reynolds said Harvey-Robinson had a misdemeanor battery conviction.
His attorney, Lauren McQueen of Champaign, asked Rosenbaum to recommend Harvey-Robinson for drug treatment in prison, which Rosenbaum agreed to do.
Harvey-Robinson was given credit on his sentence for 72 days served.