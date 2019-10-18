URBANA — New felony charges were filed this week against the Champaign woman whose Jeep vaulted off the under-construction Bradley Avenue bridge into a concrete barrier on Interstate 57 in west Champaign last month.

Ashia Marshall, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm. She appeared Friday at the Champaign County Courthouse for her arraignment.

According to the police report, she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.225.

The new charges were filed in connection with a Sept. 3 crash she had previously been ticketed with a misdemeanor DUI.

About 1:10 p.m. that Tuesday, state police said Marshall drove past a construction barrier that said "Road Closed" as she headed east on Bradley Avenue near Bluegrass Lane, then through a construction zone and off the end of the road approaching the bridge.

About 1:10 p.m. that Tuesday, state police said Marshall drove past a construction barrier that said "Road Closed" as she headed east on Bradley Avenue near Bluegrass Lane, then through a construction zone and off the end of the road approaching the bridge.

Her Jeep then went airborne and crashed into a concrete barrier below that kept it from entering the southbound lanes of I-57. A dashcam video of the crash from a motorist heading south on I-57 showed debris from her vehicle showering the interstate upon impact.

Marshall told state troopers that there were no signs, according to the police report.

Police initially said there were two men with her, ages 28 and 32, and that all three of them were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment.

Maurice Conley suffered from a fractured fibula, tongue laceration and cervical strain, according to the police report, and Robert Spears suffered from contusion of his left lung and an acute kidney injury.

Under the new class 4 felony charges, Marshall faces between 10 days and 12 years in prison and fines of $500 to $25,000.

Court records show Marshall has prior traffic-related convictions dating to 2006 for driving under suspension, using an electronic communication device, failure to reduce speed, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.