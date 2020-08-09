CHAMPAIGN — As protests picked up across the nation against police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Champaign Police Department was busy looking for new officers.
For the first time, it held a second application window that began May 11 and wrapped up June 25, in addition to its annual recruitment period in January.
Spokesman Tom Yelich said he wasn’t sure how many applications the department received in its latest window, but in general, it has been getting fewer applicants in recent years, much like others throughout the nation.
“I think it’s fair to say there’s been a decline in applicants for a number of years for our department,” he said. “This is something that law-enforcement agencies all over the country are struggling with.”
According to a 2019 survey and report from the Police Executive Research Forum, 63 percent of police departments said they’re receiving fewer applicants than five years ago.
And “between 2013 and 2016, the number of full-time sworn officers dropped 3.2 percent, from about 725,000 officers to 701,000, ending a period of steady increases from 1997 to 2013,” the report stated, citing statistics from the Justice Department.
The report said the decline in applications could be the result of several factors, from young people no longer expecting to work in the same career their entire life, increased criticism of the police and an improved job market.
“With increased job options available, job seekers can be more discerning when pursuing a career,” the report stated. “Therefore, policing has to be more competitive in seeking applicants than ever before while also accounting for the changes in the profession.”
At a Champaign City Council study session in March, Lt. Tod Myers said the police department was planning to hire a firm to review its recruiting practices.
“When I started, when you showed a picture of the SWAT team training, that’s what drew your attention. That’s not the same nowadays,” Myers said. “Now, it’s commitment to community.”
He said the department may need to recruit on more social-media platforms, in addition to going to more job fairs, many of which were likely canceled this spring due to COVID-19.
Yelich said the plan to hire a recruiting firm has been stalled by the coronavirus.
“We haven’t taken any of these conversations off the table,” he said. “Recruitment is still a priority, but the plans discussed during the March 10 session have been placed on a temporary hold while we evaluate the best way to move forward following the pandemic and important conversations that need to occur with the public involving police-community relations.”
At the University of Illinois Police Department, interim Deputy Chief Joe McCullough also said COVID-19 has taken a toll on recruiting.
“Our biggest hiccup is COVID,” he said.
Recruits haven’t been able to take physical, written and oral tests that would normally be done in person, he said.
Urbana police Chief Bryant Seraphin said his department has also seen declining applicants over the years.
During recruitment periods in the ’90s, perhaps 300 people would show up for physical testing, he said. Now, there are more testing options and 30 might take the physical tests.
But, he said, “it’s not just policing. The workforce appears to have more choices than they had in the past.”
And he said when unemployment is low, workers might not be inclined to take a job with the unusual hours an officer may have.
“You’re asked to work the midnight shift, on holidays,” Seraphin said. “Those are all parts of the equation.”
Mahomet police Chief Mike Metzler said the number of applicants to his department has dropped in the past five years.
“It could be any number of reasons,” he said.
But he said Mahomet seems to be getting fewer applicants who look at being an officer as just another job, rather than “a calling.”
“We used to get a bunch of those,” he said.
Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown said when his department last tested recruits in 2019, there were fewer applicants than the previous year, though he said that could be in part because Rantoul typically tests every two years.
The “public negativity toward law enforcement would have to have an impact,” he said. “I’ve also seen trends over the years; when it’s better economic times, we tend to get fewer applicants.”
At the Westville Police Department, which has four full-time officers, Sgt. Justin Varvel said he’s seen a decline in applicants over the past decade.
“We would have a file folder full of resumes and applications,” he said. “Now, we basically have none, maybe one or two.”
Varvel said it can take up to a year before a hired officer can work their first shift.
“For most people that have full-time jobs and may have families, it’s a real commitment that they have to be comfortable with,” he said.
The hiring process itself is typically rather lengthy. For example, Champaign’s process includes 12 steps, including multiple tests and exams, multiple interviews and a review of medical records.
Chief Anthony Cobb told the city council it could take 14 weeks to hire a new officer, who would then need to train for another 14 weeks at the police academy, followed by another 20 weeks in a field training program.
Despite a decline in applicants, local police chiefs said those who are eventually hired are qualified.
“We still have been able to find qualified and satisfactory applicants,” Seraphin said.
“We did have fewer candidates that took the test,” Brown said. “But we’re very satisfied with the outcome. We got very good candidates on this register. That hasn’t fallen off. The people in hirable positions are still generally really good candidates.”