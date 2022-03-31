URBANA — A Champaign man who fought with a family member and threatened him with a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Austin Davis, 24, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Valkar Lane, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
He admitted that on Nov. 5, he had a revolver. In exchange for that plea, other charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and reckless discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said the charges stemmed from an argument between Davis and a male relative in the garage at the relative’s home on Carrelton Drive. A woman present heard a shot, went to the garage and saw Davis holding a gun and threatening to harm other relatives.
The woman took the gun from him and another from the relative and hid them in the house as the men continued to physically fight outside the garage. The relative got free of that, went in the house and locked the door, only to have Davis punch through a window and get in the house, where three children were present.
Police found Davis with a bloody arm. He admitted fighting with his relative but said the gun discharged accidentally when the other man was putting it on a shelf.
Umlah said Davis had previous convictions as a juvenile for battery and criminal sexual abuse and an adult misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct.
Davis was given credit on his sentence for 146 days already served.